Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Calix (CALX) as Market Value Declined; Sphera Funds Management LTD Position in Glycomimetics (GLYC) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% . The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 211,817 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 05/03/2018 GLYC CEO: STUDY MAY PROVIDE BASE FOR EXPANDED FUTURE AML USES; 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics 4Q Loss/Shr 27c

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 160,245 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 600,000 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd.

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Analysts Recommend These 2 Falling Knives – GuruFocus.com” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Daiwa Grp accumulated 0% or 274 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 3,820 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 100 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 21,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 11,692 shares. Axa invested in 0.05% or 925,144 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Sectoral Asset accumulated 548,007 shares. Nea Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company holds 9.09 million shares or 5.88% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 23,481 shares. 54,651 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp has 225 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 815,134 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 16,184 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Company invested in 103,174 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Paloma Prtn Management invested in 10,595 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Hillsdale Invest stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Nokomis Capital Lc holds 3.69% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 1.92M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,525 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).