Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $468,000; As Borg Warner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Holding by $20.14 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.08M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34 million, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 5.33 million shares traded or 57.68% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiedemann Advsr holds 18,146 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 307,548 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank invested in 0.29% or 121,996 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,759 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 22.18M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 81 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Alps Advsrs reported 10,372 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natl Pension reported 16,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt invested in 7,879 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 76,738 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,709 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 9,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp invested in 1.01% or 3.28M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 6,217 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 1.51 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 14,489 shares. Financial Pro Inc reported 100 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 14,231 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 255,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 174,613 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 16,236 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Everence Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 17,022 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 56,000 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. rahim rami sold $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Tuesday, February 5. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Wednesday, January 30.