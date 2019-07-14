Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Its Calix (CALX) Position by $1.08 Million; As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Share Price Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted by $388,360 Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.39 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 255,390 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home and Business Solution, Enabling Service Providers to Meet Requirements Ahead of FCC Deadline – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SCTelcom Recovers Cloud Investment Just Four Months After Turn Up Thanks to Calix Customer Success Services – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oklahoma-Based Electric Cooperative Connects Communities With Their First Gigabit Broadband Network, the Last One They Will Ever Need – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calix – The Future Is In Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35,000 shares to 201,001 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lord Abbett & Co reported 0.01% stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 168,495 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 1.70 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.95 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 9,853 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 127,409 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 29,833 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 538,688 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 815,134 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 282,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 243,642 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 16,184 shares. 18,938 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 17,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dean Invest Assocs invested 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Forbes J M Llp has 0.67% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability accumulated 17,303 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Principal Financial Group holds 0.08% or 915,700 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects has 1,732 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru owns 1,296 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability reported 16,028 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 0.05% or 4,763 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 165,303 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 1.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.72 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 Reasons EOG Resources Believes It’s One of the Best Oil Stocks Around – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.