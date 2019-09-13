Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Calix (CALX) Position By $720,600; NEXANS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES (NXPRF) SI Decreased By 1.89%

NEXANS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. NXPRF’s SI was 20,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 21,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 104 days are for NEXANS PARIS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s short sellers to cover NXPRF’s short positions. It closed at $35.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 25.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc acquired 120,100 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 600,100 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 480,000 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $352.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 7,312 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 54,450 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 35,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 302,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 55,320 shares. North Run Limited Partnership owns 230,136 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 712,995 shares. 132,475 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc has 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 600,100 were accumulated by Horrell Mgmt Inc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 12,361 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 30,320 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Lord Abbett Llc reported 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Nexans S.A. provides cables and cabling solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transmission, Distribution & Operators; Industry; and Distributors & Installers. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers low, medium, and high-voltage power cables, as well as related accessories; copper and optical fiber cables; underwater cables; and harnesses and industrial, and equipment cables.

More news for Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nexans: Solid Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Nexans: Global Leader In Cable Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 13, 2015 is yet another important article.