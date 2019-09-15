Horrell Capital Management Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $743,300; Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $9.87 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 73,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 105,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, down from 178,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 33,675 shares to 144,715 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 93,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.30M for 15.15 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.