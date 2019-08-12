Horrell Capital Management Decreased Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Stake By $750,000; National Bankshares (NKSH) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 650,000 shares with $3.72M value, down from 800,000 last quarter. Nokia Corp Spon Adr now has $30.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 22.24 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO Was Speaking on Call After 1Q Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and Osram jointly develop an indoor radio network solution in ceiling luminaires; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 06/03/2018 Nokia pushes optical network capacity to theoretical limits with Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset; massive scale and radical simplicity for video, cloud and 5G growth; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP

National Bankshares Inc (NKSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 24 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced their holdings in National Bankshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.92 million shares, up from 1.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $333.59M for 22.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 10,805 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) has declined 22.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NKSH News: 06/03/2018 Solera National Bancorp, Inc. Announces Capital Raise; 23/04/2018 – DJ Solera National Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLRK)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company has market cap of $227.89 million. It offers interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts; and commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides merchant credit card services, and business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; and telephone and Internet banking services.