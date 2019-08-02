Horrell Capital Management Decreased Its Netscout Systems (NTCT) Stake as Shares Declined; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position Has Increased by Winfield Associates Inc

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 174,544 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 62,965 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP Exits Position in NetScout; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 23, 2018, BOARD OF OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Comerica Comml Bank owns 44,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 64,082 shares. 1,900 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.45 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Washington Inc reported 20,400 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 62,089 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 23 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 136,915 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,241 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0% or 26,460 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 67,761 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co stated it has 500,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $349,574 activity. 10,323 shares valued at $269,534 were sold by BUA JEAN A on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $155,129 was made by SZABADOS MICHAEL on Friday, February 1.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 5,227 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 654,987 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Inverness Counsel Lc New York holds 2.8% or 713,297 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11,489 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Company stated it has 3,776 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 3.18 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 20,882 shares. 707,069 are held by Natl Pension Service. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 0.05% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 693,790 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtn holds 0.06% or 8,115 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 26,710 shares.

