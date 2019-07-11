Horrell Capital Management Decreased Its Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Position; Signature Bank (SBNY) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Signature Bank had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Thursday, May 30 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 25 report. JP Morgan upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating. See Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146 New Target: $142 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased Brightcove Ince (BCOV) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as Brightcove Ince (BCOV)’s stock rose 17.25%. The Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 358,859 shares with $3.02M value, down from 408,859 last quarter. Brightcove Ince now has $394.67M valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 107,398 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PERI or BCOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity. Shares for $42,250 were bought by Ray Jeff.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading LP invested in 22,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 2,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,788 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Spark Inv Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 230,926 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 67,104 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 36,802 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 185,650 shares. 17,647 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 432,420 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Company holds 29,834 shares. Delaware-based Brandywine Tru Comm has invested 0.52% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Cooper Creek Management Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 189,327 shares in its portfolio. Herald Inv Management Limited holds 1.01% or 471,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank Establishes Mortgage Servicing Banking Initiative With Appointment of New Team; Also Adds Fifth Private Client Banking Team to San Francisco Office – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.