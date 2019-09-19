Horrell Capital Management Cut Tech Data (TECD) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 315,742 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 48,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.12 million, down from 170,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09M for 8.72 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 9,657 shares. Horrell Mgmt Incorporated holds 22,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 17,756 shares. Leavell Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 41,147 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 9,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,287 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc reported 0.32% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 9,499 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 51,147 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc has 67,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 45,454 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 67,917 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Coldstream Capital holds 30,307 shares. Howard Capital invested in 4,217 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 2,771 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,907 shares. First In has 875 shares. State Bank has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 670 shares in its portfolio. 207,990 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Checchi Advisers Limited Company has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Country Trust Natl Bank stated it has 391,516 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 500 shares. 3.42M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 320,422 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common by 20,000 shares to 331,601 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

