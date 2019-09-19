Horrell Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK); Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding Upped by Aurelius Capital Management Lp

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 19,282 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 2.79M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications network; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group accumulated 10.10 million shares. Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 2.72% or 805,000 shares. Evergreen Lc reported 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Systematic Finance LP has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 154,400 shares. Assetmark reported 102 shares. Federated Pa invested in 1,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 32,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il owns 9,000 shares. Axa owns 100,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research invested in 376,387 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,542 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 109% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolphin Pursues Restructuring or Prompt Liquidation of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE TICKER SYMBOL: FSD) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.