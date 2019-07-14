Horrell Capital Management Boosted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake by $468,000; Sarbit Advisory Services Holding in Imax (IMAX) Cut by $12.17 Million as Stock Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 257,708 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.46M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. Shares for $177,525 were sold by Koley Bikash. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider rahim rami sold $279,027.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,305 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 123,988 shares stake. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 243,574 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 171,085 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 1.07 million shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bridges Inv Management holds 0.01% or 12,593 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Macquarie reported 111,700 shares stake. The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 720,672 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 51,820 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 108,070 shares.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colruyt Group Selects Juniper Networks to Support its Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Juniper (JNPR) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Tech Talk in June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IMAX Boosts 2019 Box Office Projections – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX to go big in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Takes One Last Run at the “Avatar” Record – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Statement From IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond On The Passing Of Michael Lynne – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.