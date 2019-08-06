Horrell Capital Management Boosted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, Holder Wade G W & Has Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 717,805 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 2.14 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,001 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 57,090 shares. 75,171 are held by Strs Ohio. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 209,000 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 370,652 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Paloma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.93% or 36,023 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 149,832 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 17,430 shares. Churchill Management, a California-based fund reported 531,424 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 760 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Dnb Asset As stated it has 83,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,590 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 115,163 shares to 592,585 shares, valued at $34.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $612.33M for 15.31 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.