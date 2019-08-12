Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) Stock Declined While Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Its Stake by $284.04 Million; Commerce Bank Has Lowered Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 19,689 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 20,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $372.51. About 238,686 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (HOS) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 315,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 184,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Hornbeck (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7354. About 21,847 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HOS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 1.59 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). 47,400 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Blackrock has 593,685 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 180,000 shares. 1.33M are held by Caspian Cap Lp. Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.95% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 132,648 shares. Fine Capital Prtnrs LP holds 0.64% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 30,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Dc Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 1.00 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 144,331 shares. 394,080 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hornbeck Offshore confirms lawsuit from Gulf Island – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hornbeck Offshore Announces Retirement Or Refinancing Of $73 Million Of 2019 Convertible Notes And $11 Million Of 2020 Notes – PRNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hornbeck Offshore Services: A Little-Known Stock With Dramatic Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVIC For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hornbeck Offshore Announces Early Tender Results And Amendments To Its Exchange Offer For Certain Of Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 For New Second Lien Term Loans Due 2025 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hld (NYSE:POST) by 60,000 shares to 470,000 shares, valued at $51.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transoce (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel I (Put) (NASDAQ:MAT).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,039 shares to 22,606 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.65 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.