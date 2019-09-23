Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -3.11 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.33 N/A 0.02 798.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matrix Service Company has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Matrix Service Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 94.7% respectively. 5.2% are Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Matrix Service Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -27.78% weaker performance while Matrix Service Company has 2.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.