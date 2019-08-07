Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -3.11 0.00 Halliburton Company 27 0.74 N/A 1.46 15.72

In table 1 we can see Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Halliburton Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Halliburton Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3% Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Halliburton Company’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Halliburton Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00

Halliburton Company on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus target price and a 57.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Halliburton Company are owned by institutional investors. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, Halliburton Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Halliburton Company.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.