Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.01 22.28M -3.11 0.00 FTS International Inc. 3 -0.47 32.15M 1.14 3.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 3,035,422,343.32% -8.9% -4.3% FTS International Inc. 1,165,953,434.39% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. Its rival FTS International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and FTS International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FTS International Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

FTS International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.95 consensus price target and a 95.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of FTS International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of FTS International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than FTS International Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.