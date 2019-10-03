Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) EPS Estimated At $-0.53; Regions Financial (RF) Sentiment Is 1.07

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 233 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 217 sold and reduced their stock positions in Regions Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 693.98 million shares, down from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 173 Increased: 179 New Position: 54.

Analysts expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report $-0.53 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 32.05% from last quarter's $-0.78 EPS. After having $-0.84 EPS previously, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.'s analysts see -36.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 11,114 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 428,473 shares. First Western Capital Management Co owns 17,078 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 3.07% invested in the company for 3.31 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.27% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 325,463 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has declined 15.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. closes 33 branches, opens nine – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Banker recognizes Regions exec as a Woman to Watch – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.93 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 97% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hornbeck Offshore gets continued listing standard notice from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hornbeck Offshore: Thoughts On Recent Developments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 21.29 million shares or 2.35% more from 20.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust accumulated 300 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 42,074 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has 100,399 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 48,507 shares stake. Advisory Services Lc holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 548 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr invested in 0% or 10,411 shares. 1.56 million were reported by Mackenzie Corporation. Morgan Stanley owns 17,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dc Advisors owns 1.08% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 1.00 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 218,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 16,037 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 100 shares.