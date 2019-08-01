Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -3.11 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.52 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.15 beta means Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s volatility is 115.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. USA Compression Partners LP’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, USA Compression Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively USA Compression Partners LP has a consensus price target of $18.6, with potential upside of 5.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 38%. Insiders held 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08% USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend while USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.