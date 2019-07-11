Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Contrasting side by side

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -3.11 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 24 7.80 N/A 1.06 22.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 9.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Tallgrass Energy LP’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Tallgrass Energy LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tallgrass Energy LP’s potential upside is 19.65% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares and 91.6% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares. 5.2% are Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08% Tallgrass Energy LP -0.12% -3.83% 5.42% 6.35% 12.49% -0.86%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.