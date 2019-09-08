Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -3.11 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. was more bearish than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.