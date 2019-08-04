Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.90% -4.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -27.78% weaker performance while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s rivals have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. In other hand, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.