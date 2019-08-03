Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -3.11 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.26 N/A 0.55 14.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares and 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -27.78% weaker performance while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 37.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.