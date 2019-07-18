Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Analysts See $-0.69 EPS; Charter Trust Company Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Analysts expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report $-0.69 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s analysts see -28.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 77,392 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 54.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS)

Charter Trust Company increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 70.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 3,268 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Charter Trust Company holds 7,894 shares with $1.42M value, up from 4,626 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $104.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.31. About 7.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 135,827 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 548 shares. Northern Corp owns 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 128,719 shares. Parametric Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Blackrock invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 14,565 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 26,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 8,500 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 53,685 shares in its portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.95% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 3.17M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 352,954 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 30,234 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 48,507 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 34,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 97% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hornbeck Offshore: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hornbeck Offshore: Thoughts On Recent Developments – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $39.39 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA’s De Facto Price Cut Sets Up a Battle With AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forward-Thinking NVDA Is Likely Still the Best Chipmaker Deal – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boutique Research Firm Upgrades Nvidia, Says AI, Ray Tracing Will Drive Demand For Chipmaker – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $148 target. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Craig Hallum. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. SunTrust maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $14500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,678 shares. 11,330 are owned by Rothschild Corp Il. Baltimore reported 14,342 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Redwood Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.58% or 23,544 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Plancorp Ltd has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,312 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 5,500 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 0.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Whittier Tru holds 0.17% or 30,819 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 20,756 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,506 shares.

Charter Trust Company decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,206 shares to 39,475 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Japan Etf stake by 5,556 shares and now owns 17,350 shares. Spdr (XLF) was reduced too.