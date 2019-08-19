Hormel (HRL) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Increased Position; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Its Position by $397,488

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 381.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,972 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 2.33M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 701,347 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement

