Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Holding Held by Maplelane Capital Llc; Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Destination Xl Group (DXLG) by $922,270

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.55 million shares traded or 36.81% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 15,129 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees Corporate Restructuring to Deliver $10M Annualized Saving; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MLN AT JANUARY 28, 2017; 17/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS 7.55% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 04/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – AFFILIATE OF CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, SUBMITTED NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 4 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP BEGINS CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Reorganizing and Rightsizing Corporate Workforce; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Initiates Corporate Restructuring Plan

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Destination XL Group – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “17 Retailers on the 2018 Death Watch – The Motley Fool” published on December 25, 2017, Prweb.com published: “DXL Men’s Big + Tall Brings Its Style and Fit Expertise to Tukwila, Washington, with New Store Opening – PR Web” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on March 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Destination XL Group’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict owns 84,528 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 38,101 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 11,994 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 51,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 10,288 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 193,066 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.67M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,139 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 255,079 shares. Principal Fin Gp reported 0.12% stake. Girard Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,522 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 5,076 shares. Chatham Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 4,600 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel: Cream Rises To The Top – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.