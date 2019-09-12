Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Holder Maplelane Capital Raised Holding; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.43M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 3.18 million shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 430,021 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.22 million, down from 442,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.52M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,168 shares. Omers Administration reported 12,000 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Regentatlantic Ltd invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 29,755 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 84,986 shares. 99,644 were reported by Palisade Asset Ltd Com. Moreover, Argent Capital Lc has 2.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.02% or 25,088 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.29% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 243,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp. Paragon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 283,379 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barbara Oil reported 40,000 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,479 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 300,999 shares to 419,001 shares, valued at $153.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 115,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

