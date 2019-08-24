Hormel Foods (HRL) Stock Value Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Upped Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased by $467,400 Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 334,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 342,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 611,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 11.25M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.76 million, up from 10.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.31M shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 962,759 shares to 7.47 million shares, valued at $705.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 10.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

