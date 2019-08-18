Hormel Foods (HRL) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position In Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Was Boosted

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.97M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 151,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 146,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 33,087 shares to 123,448 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 128,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,260 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.