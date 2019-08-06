Hormel Foods (HRL) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Semgroup (SEMG) Stake Has Upped by Nbw Capital Llc

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 20,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 105,523 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 126,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 3.31M shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares to 58,746 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SemGroup Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Long-Term Montney Gas Processing Agreement Fills SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,768 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 155,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 119,576 shares. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 31,210 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 116,622 shares in its portfolio. 741,492 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Amp Investors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 585,519 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 52,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Communications holds 0% or 16,150 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 7.15M shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $191.58 million for 28.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Featured on Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For List in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.