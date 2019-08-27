Hormel Foods (HRL) Reaches $42.33 After 5.00% Down Move; Autonomy Capital LP Raised Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake

Autonomy Capital Lp increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 175.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp acquired 266,802 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 419,002 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 152,200 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $1.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 697,704 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 343,430 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $22.60B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $40.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HRL worth $1.13B less.

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 78.97% above currents $13.55 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.60 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 23.39 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

Among 3 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $42 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -7.87% below currents $42.33 stock price. Hormel Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research. Stephens initiated Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) rating on Monday, March 4. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

