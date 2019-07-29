Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Value Declined While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Dudley & Shanley Stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 95.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,610 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 56,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 513,943 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 769,520 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.00 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual Meeting Dates – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT, HCSG & ARA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 11,911 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 52,991 shares. 73,536 are owned by Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com. Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 6,563 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 841,158 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 3,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 294,484 shares in its portfolio. 81,868 were reported by Pnc Financial Gp. Raymond James & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 50,108 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM) by 32,665 shares to 38,850 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencor Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.06% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 36,522 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.17% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Leisure Mgmt reported 16,097 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Amp Investors Ltd has 128,634 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 700,584 were accumulated by Amg National Tru National Bank & Trust. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 7,650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Finance Counselors Inc has 186,740 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 19,500 shares. Oppenheimer Company has 0.03% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 116,090 are owned by Panagora Asset Incorporated. D E Shaw Co reported 14,518 shares.