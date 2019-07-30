Hormel Foods (HRL) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Its Standard Motor Products (SMP) Holding

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. HRL’s profit would be $192.21M giving it 28.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hormel Foods Corporation’s analysts see -21.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 458,914 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 55,500 shares as Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)’s stock declined 9.29%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 410,140 shares with $20.14 million value, up from 354,640 last quarter. Standard Motor Products Inc. now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 17,932 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hormel Foods Corporation's (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool" published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: "Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool" on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does Hormel Foods Corporation's (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Hormel Health Labs Debuts a New Coffee Drink for People with Dysphagia – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. Stephens initiated the shares of HRL in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3500 target in Friday, May 24 report.

