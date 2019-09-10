Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is a company in the Meat Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Hormel Foods Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.00% of all Meat Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hormel Foods Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 0.68% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods Corporation 0.00% 17.60% 12.40% Industry Average 5.23% 15.00% 8.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods Corporation N/A 41 22.57 Industry Average 539.67M 10.32B 26.92

Hormel Foods Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.67

Hormel Foods Corporation presently has an average target price of $35, suggesting a potential downside of -19.85%. The peers have a potential upside of 10.20%. Hormel Foods Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hormel Foods Corporation 1.44% 0.2% 4.97% -1.3% 14.72% -3.96% Industry Average 1.44% 8.63% 13.53% 31.51% 62.73% 60.46%

For the past year Hormel Foods Corporation has -3.96% weaker performance while Hormel Foods Corporation’s peers have 60.46% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hormel Foods Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2. Competitively, Hormel Foods Corporation’s peers have 1.83 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hormel Foods Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hormel Foods Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.1 shows that Hormel Foods Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hormel Foods Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hormel Foods Corporation’s rivals beat Hormel Foods Corporation.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products. The company also offers poultry products, such as turkey products; and nutritional food products and supplements, sugar and sugar substitutes, dessert and drink mixes, and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.