Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Meat Products company, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hormel Foods Corporation has 46.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.90% of all Meat Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods Corporation 0.00% 17.30% 11.90% Industry Average 6.03% 16.37% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods Corporation N/A 42 22.92 Industry Average 660.34M 10.95B 21.60

Hormel Foods Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Hormel Foods Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.00 2.56

With average target price of $40, Hormel Foods Corporation has a potential downside of -2.30%. The potential upside of the peers is 13.31%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Hormel Foods Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hormel Foods Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hormel Foods Corporation 0.58% -3.75% -9.06% -12.13% 9.65% -7.31% Industry Average 2.94% 17.09% 25.66% 49.14% 29.23% 45.78%

For the past year Hormel Foods Corporation had bearish trend while Hormel Foods Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Hormel Foods Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Hormel Foods Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.78 and has 0.98 Quick Ratio. Hormel Foods Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hormel Foods Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Hormel Foods Corporation has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hormel Foods Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.63 which is 36.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation’s competitors beat Hormel Foods Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products. The company also offers poultry products, such as turkey products; and nutritional food products and supplements, sugar and sugar substitutes, dessert and drink mixes, and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.