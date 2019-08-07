Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stock Rose While Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Position; As Cvs (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 3.13M shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,886 shares to 116,857 shares, valued at $19.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,827 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

