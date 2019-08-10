Hormel Foods Com (HRL) Stock Value Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Lowered Its Stake by $4.02 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (HRL) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 91,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 77,906 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 169,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.74 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc by 851 shares to 853 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.