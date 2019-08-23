Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 4.03 N/A 0.08 319.10 Catalent Inc. 47 3.25 N/A 0.99 56.83

In table 1 we can see Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Catalent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Catalent Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Catalent Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Catalent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Catalent Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalent Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Catalent Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Catalent Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 1 5 2.83 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has an average price target of $32.29, and a 16.65% upside potential. Catalent Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.33 average price target and a 0.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company seems more appealing than Catalent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Catalent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 0%. 0.9% are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Catalent Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has weaker performance than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.