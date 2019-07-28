Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Forms $24.41 Double Top; Wolverine Asset Management Increased Scientific Games (Put) (SGMS) Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Scientific Games Corp (Put) (SGMS) stake by 304.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 184,800 shares as Scientific Games Corp (Put) (SGMS)’s stock declined 16.84%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 245,500 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 60,700 last quarter. Scientific Games Corp (Put) now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 926,295 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) formed double top with $25.87 target or 6.00% above today’s $24.41 share price. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 87,800 shares to 2,300 valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr Ii (Call) stake by 567,500 shares and now owns 159,900 shares. Everi Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity. 110,000 shares were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O, worth $2.17M on Monday, June 17.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Increased An Energizing 120% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: GES, SGMS – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Sees Weakness and Negative Sentiment in SciPlay Way Overplayed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 100,200 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,598 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hood River Capital Management reported 0.48% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 85,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Nomura holds 524,826 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 2.07M shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 316 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 291,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 502,656 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 75,570 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 25,286 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% or 5,502 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10M for 15.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $21 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is 29.74% above currents $24.41 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $32 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. $204,559 worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) was sold by CURTIS GEOFFREY M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 28,596 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd has 355,538 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 13,400 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Invest has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 67,139 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.48% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.95 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.39M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantbot Technologies Lp has 10,732 shares. 134,483 are held by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Inc. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 28,442 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 149,287 shares. Healthcor L P invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 219,600 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 25 shares.