Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Forms $24.35 Double Top; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lifted Illumina (ILMN) Position By $1.10 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Illumina (ILMN) stake by 20.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 3,548 shares as Illumina (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 20,730 shares with $6.44 million value, up from 17,182 last quarter. Illumina now has $54.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) formed double top with $25.32 target or 4.00% above today’s $24.35 share price. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

Among 2 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Illumina had 4 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 97,468 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 16 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cap Management Associate New York holds 1.21% or 2,500 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 55,178 are owned by Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 431,000 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.62% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cim Limited has 1,745 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 85 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability. De Burlo holds 0.64% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 10,233 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has 1.7% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) stake by 4.58 million shares to 237,500 valued at $67.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 11,394 shares and now owns 20,291 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.39 million activity. 3,300 shares valued at $977,460 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, January 9. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was made by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $21 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is 30.06% above currents $24.35 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 91 shares. Element Ltd Llc invested in 19,260 shares. Century Companies stated it has 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Legal And General Gp Inc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0% or 1,079 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 2.55% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 114,687 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jpmorgan Chase & has 4.43M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 2.70M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 7.86M shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 735,594 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 17,343 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 9,875 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 256,942 shares.