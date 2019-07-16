Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Symantec (SYMC) Holding

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. HZNP’s profit would be $72.10M giving it 15.08 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 830,580 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 39.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.19M shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 1.83M shares with $42.11 million value, down from 3.02M last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.12B valuation. The stock decreased 10.68% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 43.63M shares traded or 388.13% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC)

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Partners Asset Management has 939,973 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 14,933 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 735,594 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.06% or 348,227 shares. Atika Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.83% or 155,000 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 16,600 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 256,942 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). American Century Incorporated holds 562,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Alyeska Group Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 728,179 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 62 shares. 9,910 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Caprock Gru Incorporated reported 12,306 shares.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 97.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CURTIS GEOFFREY M. sold $204,559 worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 8,835 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 27.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. had sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 2.26 million shares to 2.43 million valued at $28.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) stake by 274,847 shares and now owns 286,761 shares. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) was raised too.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Calls Abandoned Symantec-Broadcom Merger Talks A ‘Head-Scratcher’ – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Symantec Stock Dropped 13% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.