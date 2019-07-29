Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.89, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 24 cut down and sold holdings in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.89 million shares, down from 4.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 20.83% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. HZNP’s profit would be $70.25M giving it 16.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 373,290 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 605,143 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 176,422 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 6,408 shares traded. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has risen 3.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $333.32 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 80,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 116,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 735,594 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited, a New York-based fund reported 287,993 shares. Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 31,756 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 253,949 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 149,287 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 253,481 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 2.35M shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 22,074 shares. Sei Invests holds 308,118 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 101.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.