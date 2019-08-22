Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Comparing side by side

Both Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 4.07 N/A 0.08 319.10 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 18.14 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 1 5 2.83 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s upside potential currently stands at 15.45% and an $32.29 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 82.78% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 98.05% respectively. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was more bullish than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.