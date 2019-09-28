Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Drugs – Generic company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 92.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 680,540,140.58% 4.50% 1.30% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 183.95M 27 319.10 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

With average price target of $34.5, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a potential upside of 25.23%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 109.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s rivals are 71.40% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s peers beat Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.