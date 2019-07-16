Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Aqua America (WTR) Stake By $615,600

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 26.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 46,554 shares with $1.70M value, down from 63,654 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $8.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 1.29M shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $12.17 translates into 0.82% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 68,289 shares traded. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 15.79% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 290 shares. 9,673 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Invests reported 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Street holds 9.49 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 299,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Company reported 18,337 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 46,102 shares. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 17,528 shares in its portfolio. First Trust invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Miller Howard has invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Invesco owns 2.71 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.88% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 0.07% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 213,313 shares. Clean Yield has 0.31% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,802 shares to 92,276 valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IWD) stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 84,390 shares. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) was raised too.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14M for 26.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.08 million shares or 16.08% more from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 81,512 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Millennium Management holds 0% or 31,038 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 12,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 649 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 15,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 21,887 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 108,100 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.19% or 575 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) or 28,792 shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $164.78 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $59,144 activity. Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. had bought 5,055 shares worth $59,144.

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance Provides $8 Million Venture Loan to OutboundEngine – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Horizon Technology Finance Provides Second Quarter 2019 Portfolio Update – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogicBio Secures Up To $20 Million Debt Facility with Oxford Finance LLC and Horizon Technology Finance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon provides $8 mln venture loan to OutboundEngine – PE Hub” with publication date: July 02, 2019.