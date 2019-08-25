Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to pay $0.10 on Oct 16, 2019; Omers Administration Has Trimmed Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Stake

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $11.97 translates into 0.84% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 85,036 shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 13.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN

Omers Administration Corp decreased Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 18,700 shares as Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY)'s stock declined 11.83%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 134,300 shares with $5.64 million value, down from 153,000 last quarter. Dr Reddys Labs Ltd now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 147,272 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $126,799 activity. $67,655 worth of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) was bought by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. on Wednesday, August 7.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $162.12 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio.