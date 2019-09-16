Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019; Fti Consulting Has 0.97 Sentiment

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $11.89 translates into 0.84% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 91,406 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 13.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Total Liquidity as of March 31 Was $40.1 M; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share

Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 94 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 97 decreased and sold stock positions in Fti Consulting Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 34.76 million shares, down from 35.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fti Consulting Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 77 Increased: 59 New Position: 35.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $161.04 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $126,799 activity. Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 5,055 shares worth $59,144.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 958,195 shares or 11.48% less from 1.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Fincl Architects reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 48,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 12,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,335 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 22,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 200 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 165,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN).

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Technology completes $100M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology Finance Announces Pricing of Loan Securitization – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions , and M & A integration services. It has a 21.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 117,190 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) has risen 35.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – UrtheCast Retains FTI Consulting Canada to Advise in Assessing Performance Improvement, Cost Reduction and Financing Options; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Net $38.9M; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 12/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Kelly Nickerson Recognized as a 2018 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 4.12% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 128,520 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.39% invested in the company for 232,344 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 1.04% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 103,739 shares.