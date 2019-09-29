Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $11.82 translates into 0.85% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 38,639 shares traded. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 13.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Another recent and important HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Stratasys Plans Additional Strategic Investment in Xaar 3D – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.31% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 32.1. About 1,380 shares traded. HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 54.64 million GBP. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist divisions. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The firm provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $160.09 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,799 activity. Shares for $67,655 were bought by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr..