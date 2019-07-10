Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to pay $0.10 on Aug 15, 2019; Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C (PFG) Sentiment Is 0.98

Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C (PFG) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 186 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 189 reduced and sold their stakes in Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C. The investment managers in our database now hold: 194.29 million shares, down from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shareholders before Jul 17, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s current price of $12.06 translates into 0.83% yield. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend has Jul 18, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 50,348 shares traded. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 15.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.08 million shares or 16.08% more from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) reported 516 shares stake. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Lsv Asset Management reported 165,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 649 shares. 625 are held by Nordea. Morgan Stanley reported 63,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 300 shares. Axa stated it has 20,003 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 21,887 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 12,178 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com invested in 17,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 28,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 31,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions accumulated 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Provides $8 Million Venture Loan to OutboundEngine – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogicBio Secures Up To $20 Million Debt Facility with Oxford Finance LLC and Horizon Technology Finance – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Horizon provides $8 mln venture loan to OutboundEngine – PE Hub” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $163.29 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $59,144 activity. $59,144 worth of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) was bought by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr..

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.02 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 20.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. for 18.14 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 221,449 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 2.17% invested in the company for 94,312 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 89,792 shares.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance services and products to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.29 billion. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. Insurance Solutions divisions.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.40 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Principal Financial (PFG) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Principal Financial (PFG) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.