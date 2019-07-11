Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

As Asset Management companies, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.08 N/A 1.16 10.23 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, with potential upside of 11.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 0%. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.