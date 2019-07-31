Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.14 N/A 1.16 10.23 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 10.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 24.85% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.