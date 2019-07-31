Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.14
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 10.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 24.85% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
